Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:28 AM

78 Best Street

78 Best Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

78 Best Street, Bedford, OH 44146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is half of a side by side duplex. Both bedrooms are upstairs while the living room, kitchen bathroom,pantry and sitting room are on first floor. There are laundry hookups in the basement and it can accommodate both electric and gas dryers. br The bathroom does not have a bathtub, only a shower. br There is a divided garage , you will have access to one half. br This home is on a quiet street with easy highway access. No pets or smokers. br No previous evictions.br Everything is brand new. This home was gutted to the studs and completely remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Best Street have any available units?
78 Best Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Best Street have?
Some of 78 Best Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Best Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Best Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Best Street pet-friendly?
No, 78 Best Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 78 Best Street offer parking?
Yes, 78 Best Street does offer parking.
Does 78 Best Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Best Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Best Street have a pool?
No, 78 Best Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 Best Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Best Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Best Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Best Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Best Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Best Street does not have units with air conditioning.
