78 Best Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is half of a side by side duplex. Both bedrooms are upstairs while the living room, kitchen bathroom,pantry and sitting room are on first floor. There are laundry hookups in the basement and it can accommodate both electric and gas dryers. br The bathroom does not have a bathtub, only a shower. br There is a divided garage , you will have access to one half. br This home is on a quiet street with easy highway access. No pets or smokers. br No previous evictions.br Everything is brand new. This home was gutted to the studs and completely remodeled.