Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:48 AM

2791 Oriole Drive

2791 Oriole Drive · (937) 416-9444 ext. 101
Location

2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45434

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2791 Oriole Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beavercreek Brick Ranch -
Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included. Large fenced-in yard, utility shed and nice fire pit in back. Washer/dryer hook up is conveniently located next to the family room, kitchen and 3 bedrooms are all hardwood floors. Newer vinyl floors in both bathrooms. Sliding glass doors provide access from dining area to back deck. Main bathroom is off the hall and the second master full bathroom with standup shower is accessible through the master bedroom. Plenty of closets and cabinets. Furnace and water heater are located in garage with insulated garage door. Spacious (1538 square feet) of living space plus 520 square foot garage. Located on quiet, shady back street behind Beavercreek High School near Lemcke Rd. and on the corner of Quail Lane. This property has almost a 1/2 acre (0.4913) of land, about half inside a chain link fence. Plentiful parking available along both Oriole Drive and Quail Lane. Two remotes come with the automatic garage door opener. Covered front porch entry and wood deck in back through sliding glass doors. Family room has fireplace with convection heater. Washer/dryer hookup is in family room closet.

$35 application required for every adult. One person must have minimum gross monthly income of $4,200. No evictions, convictions or collections. Stable work history and excellent credit are required. Call Martha at 937-416-9444 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5192025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 Oriole Drive have any available units?
2791 Oriole Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2791 Oriole Drive have?
Some of 2791 Oriole Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2791 Oriole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2791 Oriole Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 Oriole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2791 Oriole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beavercreek.
Does 2791 Oriole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2791 Oriole Drive does offer parking.
Does 2791 Oriole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2791 Oriole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 Oriole Drive have a pool?
No, 2791 Oriole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2791 Oriole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2791 Oriole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 Oriole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2791 Oriole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2791 Oriole Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2791 Oriole Drive has units with air conditioning.
