2791 Oriole Drive

Beavercreek Brick Ranch -

Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included. Large fenced-in yard, utility shed and nice fire pit in back. Washer/dryer hook up is conveniently located next to the family room, kitchen and 3 bedrooms are all hardwood floors. Newer vinyl floors in both bathrooms. Sliding glass doors provide access from dining area to back deck. Main bathroom is off the hall and the second master full bathroom with standup shower is accessible through the master bedroom. Plenty of closets and cabinets. Furnace and water heater are located in garage with insulated garage door. Spacious (1538 square feet) of living space plus 520 square foot garage. Located on quiet, shady back street behind Beavercreek High School near Lemcke Rd. and on the corner of Quail Lane. This property has almost a 1/2 acre (0.4913) of land, about half inside a chain link fence. Plentiful parking available along both Oriole Drive and Quail Lane. Two remotes come with the automatic garage door opener. Covered front porch entry and wood deck in back through sliding glass doors. Family room has fireplace with convection heater. Washer/dryer hookup is in family room closet.



$35 application required for every adult. One person must have minimum gross monthly income of $4,200. No evictions, convictions or collections. Stable work history and excellent credit are required. Call Martha at 937-416-9444 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5192025)