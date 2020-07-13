The Promenade at Beaver Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge business center clubhouse conference room dog park hot tub

The Promenade at Beavercreek Apartment Homes is nestled in the suburban city of Beavercreek, Ohio just minutes from downtown Dayton.Only minutes from shopping and downtown Dayton life, The Promenade is blossoming with character. Enjoy luxury living in an inviting, beautifully landscaped community that is Rooted in Tradition. Unwind in a stunning maintenance free apartment home with finishes of a custom home, including; maple finished cabinetry, track lighting, plush carpeting, chef caliber kitchens, nine foot & vaulted ceilings and enormous walk-in closets. Offering a choice of one and two bedroom apartments featuring dens & lofts. The masterfully designed apartment home community reflects a peaceful lifestyle with diverse landscape. The Promenade is a classic private oasis built with you specifically in mind. Visit this charismatic destination because The Promenade at Beavercreek is where you want to be!