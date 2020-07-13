All apartments in Beavercreek
Find more places like The Promenade at Beaver Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beavercreek, OH
/
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

The Promenade at Beaver Creek

4026 Promenade Blvd · (937) 400-1448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beavercreek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2651-3-ADA · Avail. Sep 12

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 4041-3-ADA · Avail. Sep 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 2633-5-ADA · Avail. Oct 6

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4052-26 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 4053-22 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Unit 4052-25 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Promenade at Beaver Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
business center
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
hot tub
The Promenade at Beavercreek Apartment Homes is nestled in the suburban city of Beavercreek, Ohio just minutes from downtown Dayton.Only minutes from shopping and downtown Dayton life, The Promenade is blossoming with character. Enjoy luxury living in an inviting, beautifully landscaped community that is Rooted in Tradition. Unwind in a stunning maintenance free apartment home with finishes of a custom home, including; maple finished cabinetry, track lighting, plush carpeting, chef caliber kitchens, nine foot & vaulted ceilings and enormous walk-in closets. Offering a choice of one and two bedroom apartments featuring dens & lofts. The masterfully designed apartment home community reflects a peaceful lifestyle with diverse landscape. The Promenade is a classic private oasis built with you specifically in mind. Visit this charismatic destination because The Promenade at Beavercreek is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month, Attached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month, Attached garage: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Promenade at Beaver Creek have any available units?
The Promenade at Beaver Creek has 8 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Promenade at Beaver Creek have?
Some of The Promenade at Beaver Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Promenade at Beaver Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Promenade at Beaver Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Promenade at Beaver Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Promenade at Beaver Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Promenade at Beaver Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Promenade at Beaver Creek offers parking.
Does The Promenade at Beaver Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Promenade at Beaver Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Promenade at Beaver Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Promenade at Beaver Creek has a pool.
Does The Promenade at Beaver Creek have accessible units?
No, The Promenade at Beaver Creek does not have accessible units.
Does The Promenade at Beaver Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Promenade at Beaver Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does The Promenade at Beaver Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Promenade at Beaver Creek has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Promenade at Beaver Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way
Beavercreek, OH 45324
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd
Beavercreek, OH 45430
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln
Beavercreek, OH 45431

Similar Pages

Beavercreek 1 BedroomsBeavercreek Apartments with Parking
Beavercreek Apartments with PoolBeavercreek Dog Friendly Apartments
Beavercreek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYMarysville, OHFairborn, OH
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OH
Springboro, OHFort Thomas, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHLondon, OHTipp City, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYSouth Lebanon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity