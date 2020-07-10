/
apartments with washer dryer
17 Apartments for rent in Beavercreek, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$814
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
845 sqft
A charming community with a modern update. This community is located off State Route 35 and I-675. Apartments are pet-friendly with spacious rooms and updated appliances. Flexible lease terms available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3300 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.
Results within 5 miles of Beavercreek
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
88 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Results within 10 miles of Beavercreek
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1053 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$643
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Shorelands Rd,
3309 Shorelands Road, Moraine, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
825 sqft
For Rent- $899.00 Updated 3 bedroom ranch, with an large yard. Barn doors throughout; Washer and dryer included. Non Smoking, Pets okay with fee. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible to maintain the yard. Window AC.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3843 Addison Avenue
3843 Addison Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage - This 3 bedroom, single bath home is a little gem. With hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, ceramic in the bath and kitchen, and the only carpet is in the upstairs bedroom, upkeep is a breeze.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3 Shady Pines Avenue
3 Shady Pines Ave, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2106 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.
