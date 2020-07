Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities car wash area carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

The Enclave is a contemporary apartment community tucked among sparkling ponds, raised berms and pine trees in the heart of Beavercreek. The stone and cedar buildings complement the natural surroundings and feature one and two bedroom garden apartments with a difference. The interior features spacious rooms with wall-length closets, mini-blinds and efficient decorator kitchens. In addition, some apartments offer vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and serene waterscapes complimented by graceful fountains.Among the 'Over 100-unit Communities' group, The Enclave continues to maintain an "Exceptional" rating, and is in the top ten communities nationwide with the highest resident approval rating. Results via annual resident conducted by SatisFacts.