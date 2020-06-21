Amenities

2724 Laurelwood Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home. This 3,300 sqft home features partially finished entertainment basement, new paint, large living room, family room, upgraded baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances, french-door refrigerator, gas stove & oven, garbage disposal, kitchen island, marbled fireplace, central AC and high efficiency furnace, plenty of storage, washer/dryer laundry on second floor, front porch, mudroom, 2-car attached garage, water softener, large composite deck, vegetable garden, children's playground, beautiful landscaping and front and back yard. The open floor plan provides comfort and positive flow. Very close to Wright Patterson AFB Areas A and B (10 min), Wright State University (5 min), University of Dayton (15 min), Sinclair and Downtown/Oregon District (15 min), this new neighborhood is ideal for work, Beavercreek schools, I-675, shopping, and attractions. For more information email PrimaDayton@gmail.com.



Size: 4 Bed 2.5 Bath with 3,300 finished sqft

Appliances: Central AC and Heat, Water Heater, Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher

Amenities: Full Basement (partially finished), Large Yard, 2-Car Garage, Porch, Deck

Close to: Schools (2 min), Wright State University (2 min), Shopping (2 min), Banks & Restaurants (2 min), Wright Patterson AFB (10 min), University of Dayton (15 min), Downtown (15 min), Sinclair Community College (15 min)

School: Beavercreek



Contact: 937-490-9580 www.primadayton.com

Prima Animal policy, $400 animal deposit. Some approved animals will require additional security deposit, limit of 3 animals only. We do not accept dogs and cats less than 1 year of age, or any pet with a history of violence. Property insurance does not allow Pit Bull, Rottweiler, or Doberman breeds or sub breeds.



(RLNE5833795)