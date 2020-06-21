All apartments in Beavercreek
Home
/
Beavercreek, OH
/
2724 Laurelwood Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2724 Laurelwood Ct

2724 Larelwood Court · (937) 490-9580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH 45431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2724 Laurelwood Ct · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
2724 Laurelwood Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home. This 3,300 sqft home features partially finished entertainment basement, new paint, large living room, family room, upgraded baths, stainless steel kitchen appliances, french-door refrigerator, gas stove & oven, garbage disposal, kitchen island, marbled fireplace, central AC and high efficiency furnace, plenty of storage, washer/dryer laundry on second floor, front porch, mudroom, 2-car attached garage, water softener, large composite deck, vegetable garden, children's playground, beautiful landscaping and front and back yard. The open floor plan provides comfort and positive flow. Very close to Wright Patterson AFB Areas A and B (10 min), Wright State University (5 min), University of Dayton (15 min), Sinclair and Downtown/Oregon District (15 min), this new neighborhood is ideal for work, Beavercreek schools, I-675, shopping, and attractions. For more information email PrimaDayton@gmail.com.

Size: 4 Bed 2.5 Bath with 3,300 finished sqft
Appliances: Central AC and Heat, Water Heater, Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher
Amenities: Full Basement (partially finished), Large Yard, 2-Car Garage, Porch, Deck
Close to: Schools (2 min), Wright State University (2 min), Shopping (2 min), Banks & Restaurants (2 min), Wright Patterson AFB (10 min), University of Dayton (15 min), Downtown (15 min), Sinclair Community College (15 min)
School: Beavercreek

Contact: 937-490-9580 www.primadayton.com
Prima Animal policy, $400 animal deposit. Some approved animals will require additional security deposit, limit of 3 animals only. We do not accept dogs and cats less than 1 year of age, or any pet with a history of violence. Property insurance does not allow Pit Bull, Rottweiler, or Doberman breeds or sub breeds.

(RLNE5833795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Laurelwood Ct have any available units?
2724 Laurelwood Ct has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2724 Laurelwood Ct have?
Some of 2724 Laurelwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Laurelwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Laurelwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Laurelwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Laurelwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beavercreek.
Does 2724 Laurelwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Laurelwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 2724 Laurelwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Laurelwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Laurelwood Ct have a pool?
No, 2724 Laurelwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Laurelwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2724 Laurelwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Laurelwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Laurelwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 Laurelwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2724 Laurelwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
