25211 Wimbledon Rd

Beachwood home located on sought after street across from the park & close to everything! This spacious contemporary home is sleek, stylish & has been extensively updated. Updated Eat-in Kitchen has white cabinets & granite counters & includes all appliances & opens to the large Family Room with flat screen TV. There's doors to the fenced in back yard. Living Room & Dining Room are spacious with beautiful custom carpeting, custom window blinds & timeless decor creating a light & open feeling. There's also a first floor Laundry Mud Room with Whirlpool Duet Washer & Dryer with stylish ceramic tile & access to the attached 2 car garage. Upstairs the private master Suite is conveniently separated from the other 3 bedrooms. Soaking Tub & shower stall in the Master Suite. The additional bedrooms are spacious with closets and all painted in neutral colors and there's an updated Full Bathroom. Lower Level offers even more space with a Rec Room, a spacious Office and tons more storage. Fully fenced backyard. Remodeled extensively approx 5 years ago so many newer mechanicals. Close to Beachwood Middle & High School, Bryden School, Beachwood Mall, Legacy Village, Pinecrest, easy highways access & many places of worship. Convenient to the wonderful Beachwood Aquatic Center that Beachwood Residents can purchase a membership to for the Summer months