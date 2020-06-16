All apartments in Beachwood
25211 Wimbledon Rd

25211 Wimbledon Road · (440) 318-1620
Location

25211 Wimbledon Road, Beachwood, OH 44122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2532 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beachwood home located on sought after street across from the park & close to everything! This spacious contemporary home is sleek, stylish & has been extensively updated. Updated Eat-in Kitchen has white cabinets & granite counters & includes all appliances & opens to the large Family Room with flat screen TV. There's doors to the fenced in back yard. Living Room & Dining Room are spacious with beautiful custom carpeting, custom window blinds & timeless decor creating a light & open feeling. There's also a first floor Laundry Mud Room with Whirlpool Duet Washer & Dryer with stylish ceramic tile & access to the attached 2 car garage. Upstairs the private master Suite is conveniently separated from the other 3 bedrooms. Soaking Tub & shower stall in the Master Suite. The additional bedrooms are spacious with closets and all painted in neutral colors and there's an updated Full Bathroom. Lower Level offers even more space with a Rec Room, a spacious Office and tons more storage. Fully fenced backyard. Remodeled extensively approx 5 years ago so many newer mechanicals. Close to Beachwood Middle & High School, Bryden School, Beachwood Mall, Legacy Village, Pinecrest, easy highways access & many places of worship. Convenient to the wonderful Beachwood Aquatic Center that Beachwood Residents can purchase a membership to for the Summer months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25211 Wimbledon Rd have any available units?
25211 Wimbledon Rd has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25211 Wimbledon Rd have?
Some of 25211 Wimbledon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25211 Wimbledon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
25211 Wimbledon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25211 Wimbledon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 25211 Wimbledon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beachwood.
Does 25211 Wimbledon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 25211 Wimbledon Rd does offer parking.
Does 25211 Wimbledon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25211 Wimbledon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25211 Wimbledon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 25211 Wimbledon Rd has a pool.
Does 25211 Wimbledon Rd have accessible units?
No, 25211 Wimbledon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 25211 Wimbledon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25211 Wimbledon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 25211 Wimbledon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 25211 Wimbledon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
