Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

One of a kind custom home on a ONE ACRE private setting in Avon Lake! With over 3,400 sq ft of living space, a 2nd-floor master suite with an amazing glamour bath and direct access to a private hot tub, updated kitchen, finished basement, THREE car garage, awesome outdoor entertaining area with a HEATED POOL! This home truly has it all....