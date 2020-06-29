All apartments in Avon Lake
Redwood Avon Lake
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Redwood Avon Lake

610 Hampshire Blvd · (833) 202-5906
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month!*
Location

610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH 44012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,534

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,561

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Avon Lake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Avon Lake, you'll be thrilled to call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Avon Lake have any available units?
Redwood Avon Lake offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,534. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Avon Lake have?
Some of Redwood Avon Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Avon Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Avon Lake is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Avon Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Avon Lake is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Avon Lake offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Avon Lake offers parking.
Does Redwood Avon Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Avon Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Avon Lake have a pool?
No, Redwood Avon Lake does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Avon Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Avon Lake has accessible units.
Does Redwood Avon Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Avon Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Avon Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Avon Lake has units with air conditioning.
