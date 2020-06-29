Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly accessible cc payments e-payments

Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Redwood Avon Lake, you'll be thrilled to call it home.