/
/
/
Longwood University
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM
3 Apartments For Rent Near Longwood University
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
$
3 Units Available
The Greens at Sunchase
501 Sunchase Blvd, Farmville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1401 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Greens at Sunchase in Farmville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
608 Oak Street
608 Oak Street, Farmville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1 sqft
4 bedroom home set up for students. Like new appliances include washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. The property is furnished and all utilities are included in monthly rent.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
409 Park Ave
409 Park Avenue, Farmville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1933 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Park Ave - Property Id: 291564 Beautiful property located near Longwood College. Hardwood floors, central air and heat, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.