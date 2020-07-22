20 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with move-in specials
So, you’ve decided to make the move to the “Empire State” and you want a little suburbia on the side with your city life? Look no further then Yonkers, or as the locals call it “Yonkas.” Yonkers has been keeping the dream of residing in New York alive for residents since the 17th Century. While Yonkers isn’t one to toot its own horn, it is also responsible for the first FM radio station, the first use of street lights, the invention of the safety elevator and Mary J. Blige, who, assuming you ...
Thirty minutes from both Manhattan and Hoboken, Yonkers offers residents access to all things city while giving them the picturesque, Westchester County views of trees and the Hudson River. If you really need more convincing, the rent here is much more affordable than the “Big Apple”.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Yonkers apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Yonkers apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.