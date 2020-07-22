Apartment List
/
NY
/
yonkers
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Yonkers apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,859
1129 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Yonkers
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Results within 5 miles of Yonkers
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,806
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,296
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
83 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Results within 10 miles of Yonkers
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
15 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,975
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
39 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,874
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1355 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,095
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,871
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
16 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,344
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,406
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
19 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,786
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,953
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,808
1097 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,915
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1120 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,070
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
38 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,918
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,033
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
Leonia
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,707
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
660 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,470
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:21 PM
$
6 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
City Guide for Yonkers, NY

So, you’ve decided to make the move to the “Empire State” and you want a little suburbia on the side with your city life? Look no further then Yonkers, or as the locals call it “Yonkas.” Yonkers has been keeping the dream of residing in New York alive for residents since the 17th Century. While Yonkers isn’t one to toot its own horn, it is also responsible for the first FM radio station, the first use of street lights, the invention of the safety elevator and Mary J. Blige, who, assuming you ...

Thirty minutes from both Manhattan and Hoboken, Yonkers offers residents access to all things city while giving them the picturesque, Westchester County views of trees and the Hudson River. If you really need more convincing, the rent here is much more affordable than the “Big Apple”.

Having trouble with Craigslist Yonkers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Yonkers, NY

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Yonkers apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Yonkers apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYonkers 2 Bedroom ApartmentsYonkers 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYonkers 3 Bedroom ApartmentsYonkers Accessible ApartmentsYonkers Apartments with Balconies
Yonkers Apartments with GaragesYonkers Apartments with GymsYonkers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Apartments with Pools
Yonkers Apartments with Washer-DryersYonkers Dog Friendly ApartmentsYonkers Furnished ApartmentsYonkers Pet Friendly ApartmentsYonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJ
Lodi, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University