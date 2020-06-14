/
1 bedroom apartments
159 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodmere, NY
Woodmere
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
$1,950
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
Woodmere
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmere
Cedarhurst
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
$1,950
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
Valley Stream
147 Locust Avenue
147 Locust St, Valley Stream, NY
$1,700
MID BLOCK LOCATION CONVENIENT TO ALL. QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, LARGE LIVING ROOM,FULL BATH. IN THE SECOND FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOME. PARKING IN DRIVEWAY.
Valley Stream
133 Dubois Ave
133 Dubois Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
$1,800
4 rooms including dinette area, efficiency kitchen, king bedroom 5 closets and one spot parking included
Cedarhurst
300 Cedarhurst Avenue
300 Cedarhurst Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
$1,800
First floor Garden apartment. One bedroom, 1 Bathroom w/a Tub, hardwood Floors, garage parking, Eat-in-kitchen, Walk to all, LIRR, Cedarhurst Park, Shopping, etc.
Cedarhurst
623 Central Avenue 623
623 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
$1,850
1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Eik, Wood Floors, Elevator Building, Spacious Rooms. Laundry Room In Building. New Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Freshly Painted. Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Valley Stream
00 Rosedale Rd
00 Rosedale Road, South Valley Stream, NY
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 00 Rosedale Rd in South Valley Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rosedale
251-06 Francis Lewis Blvd
251-06 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Queens, NY
$1,600
Rosedale Apartment For Rent. 1 Bedroom 2nd Floor. Updated Kitchen. Newer Windows. Redone Floors. 1 Month Security. Convenient To North Conduit/Belt Parkway & L I R R. No Pets. No Smoking. Credit Check & Income Verification Required.
Lawrence
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
$1,750
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmere
Verified
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
$2,805
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
$4,427
956 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
$2,597
925 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
$1,599
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Queens Village
9440 210th Pl 1
94-40 210th Street, Queens, NY
$1,862
590 sqft
One bedroom @Queens village - Property Id: 263334 New renovation one bedroom With heat hot water including Building with laundry parking available Near bus Q110 Q77 Need good income good credit Three way of the rent to move in Pets
Bay Park
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
Rockaway Beach
309 Beach 73rd Street
309 Beach 73rd Street, Queens, NY
$1,500
COMPLETELY UPDATED 1 BEDROOM BUNGLAOW IN HIP AREA OF ROCKAWAY BEACH. STEPS AWAY FROM PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND THE YMCA. SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH
North Valley Stream
1075 Fenwood Drive
1075 Fenwood Drive, North Valley Stream, NY
$1,850
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CO-OP IN THE HEART OF VALLEY PARK ESTATES THIS CO-OP IS A MUST SEE. EXTREMELY CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.YOUR KEYS AWAIT YOU.
East End South
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.
St. Albans
120-09 Farmers Blvd
120-09 Farmers Boulevard, Queens, NY
$1,600
Beautiful and Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Queens!!! Steps away from bus stop on Farmers Blvd. Great condition!!
Central District
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
$5,500
Summer Rental--Cozy 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.
West End
21 Virginia Avenue
21 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
$8,500
Long Beach---west end wide beach block, 4 th house from the ocean---- Immaculate and beautiful--3 room apartment JUST PERFECT--- private BBQ area all light and airy The true beach decor Have a wonderful Summer
Westholme South
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.
Queens Village
114-14 Springfield Boulevard
114-14 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
$1,400
Cozy 1 Bedroom on 1st FL. All Utilities Included.
