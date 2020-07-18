95 Edgewood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A great opportunity to rent in a desirable Larchmont neighborhood. This unique four bedroom Farm House Colonial has an idyllic mix of old charm and architectural details with today's modern amenities. Its many features include a pretty living room with a wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen, a sun room and a family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Central air conditioning and hardwood floors throughout. Sliding glass doors from the kitchen and the sun room lead to a private level yard and patio. Ideal location with an easy walk to the train, schools, parks, town shops and restaurants and the Saturday morning Farmer's Market. Move right in!