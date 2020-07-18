All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:20 PM

95 Edgewood Avenue

95 Edgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

95 Edgewood Avenue, Westchester County, NY 10538

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A great opportunity to rent in a desirable Larchmont neighborhood. This unique four bedroom Farm House Colonial has an idyllic mix of old charm and architectural details with today's modern amenities. Its many features include a pretty living room with a wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen, a sun room and a family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Central air conditioning and hardwood floors throughout. Sliding glass doors from the kitchen and the sun room lead to a private level yard and patio. Ideal location with an easy walk to the train, schools, parks, town shops and restaurants and the Saturday morning Farmer's Market. Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Edgewood Avenue have any available units?
95 Edgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchester County, NY.
What amenities does 95 Edgewood Avenue have?
Some of 95 Edgewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Edgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
95 Edgewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Edgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 95 Edgewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 95 Edgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 95 Edgewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 95 Edgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Edgewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Edgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 95 Edgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 95 Edgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 95 Edgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Edgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Edgewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Edgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 Edgewood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
