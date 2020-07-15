All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

80 Landmark Court

80 Landmark Court · (914) 592-5951
Location

80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY 10603

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2514 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area. Large Eat-In Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Breakfast Area. Adjoining Family Room features a Gas Fireplace, Inviting Formal Living Room w/ Dramatic Vaulted Ceiling + DR w/ Butlers Pantry. HOME HIGHLIGHTS; Central Vac, Crown Molding, Custom Closets, Gas line for BBQ Grill. LOWER LEVEL offers a Spacious Recreation Room... 900sf!! Over-sized Patio & Fenced-in SPRAWLING Yard, Plenty of privacy..."Perfect for Entertaining" Meet your neighbors at the Valimar Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground! Close to bike & walking trails, Kayaking at Tarrytown Lakes, Kensico Dam & Rockefeller Parks. RR: 33 min to NYC, Convenient to all Major Shopping/Highways. BLUE RIBBON VALHALLA SCHOOLS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Landmark Court have any available units?
80 Landmark Court has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Landmark Court have?
Some of 80 Landmark Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Landmark Court currently offering any rent specials?
80 Landmark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Landmark Court pet-friendly?
No, 80 Landmark Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 80 Landmark Court offer parking?
Yes, 80 Landmark Court offers parking.
Does 80 Landmark Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Landmark Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Landmark Court have a pool?
Yes, 80 Landmark Court has a pool.
Does 80 Landmark Court have accessible units?
No, 80 Landmark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Landmark Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Landmark Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Landmark Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Landmark Court does not have units with air conditioning.
