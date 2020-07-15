80 Landmark Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill

NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area. Large Eat-In Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Breakfast Area. Adjoining Family Room features a Gas Fireplace, Inviting Formal Living Room w/ Dramatic Vaulted Ceiling + DR w/ Butlers Pantry. HOME HIGHLIGHTS; Central Vac, Crown Molding, Custom Closets, Gas line for BBQ Grill. LOWER LEVEL offers a Spacious Recreation Room... 900sf!! Over-sized Patio & Fenced-in SPRAWLING Yard, Plenty of privacy..."Perfect for Entertaining" Meet your neighbors at the Valimar Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground! Close to bike & walking trails, Kayaking at Tarrytown Lakes, Kensico Dam & Rockefeller Parks. RR: 33 min to NYC, Convenient to all Major Shopping/Highways. BLUE RIBBON VALHALLA SCHOOLS!