Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

25 High Point Lane

25 High Point Lane · (917) 355-5558
Location

25 High Point Lane, Westchester County, NY 10583

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2222 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms single family house on quiet, beautiful cul-de-sac street. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large dine-in-kitchen with nice appliances and granite counter tops. Lots of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious and private backyard and patio area. Large master bedroom including bathroom with double sinks and his and her closets. Edgemont schools. Easy commute to Manhattan. A must see! Virtual tour https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/9dbfef2d-313f-4ceb-999d-7968b6012ca6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

