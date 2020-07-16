25 High Point Lane

Amenities
Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms single family house on quiet, beautiful cul-de-sac street. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large dine-in-kitchen with nice appliances and granite counter tops. Lots of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious and private backyard and patio area. Large master bedroom including bathroom with double sinks and his and her closets. Edgemont schools. Easy commute to Manhattan. A must see! Virtual tour https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/9dbfef2d-313f-4ceb-999d-7968b6012ca6