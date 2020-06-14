/
1 bedroom apartments
80 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freeport, NY
Freeport
1 Unit Available
437 Guy Lombardo Ave
437 Guy Lombardo Avenue, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bath - Property Id: 94828 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bathroom And Kitchen , Living Room With Central Ac & Heat, Huge Storage Space.
Freeport
1 Unit Available
190 W Merrick Road W
190 West Merrick Road, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Sunny bright large one bedroom unit with a balcony. Located convenient to all. Parking on site, first come first served, or on street. Washer/dryer each level. Living room and bedroom carpeted. Two wall air conditioners.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
West Hempstead
1 Unit Available
111 Arden Boulevard
111 Arden Boulevard, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
599 sqft
second floor, small, one bedroom, clean apartment in the house, v nice area.
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.
Merrick
1 Unit Available
65 Merrick Avenue
65 Merrick Avenue North, Merrick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Location! Location! Location! 2nd Floor Apartment In Mixed-Use Building. This Mint 1-Bedroom Apartment Features Eat-In-Kitchen, Lr/Dr, Full Bath And Hardwood Floors. Stove Is Electric. Near To Shopping, Lirr And Entertainment. 1 Parking Spot.
Island Park
1 Unit Available
27 Lancaster Rd
27 Lancaster Road, Island Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental in Island Park. 2 Floors Unit in 2Family Home - The First Floor Has Upgraded Kitchen. Second Floor has Large Living Room, Brand New Bathroom, and 1 Bedroom. Driveway and Parking Available.
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
hardwood floors, 1 st floor.
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
90 Ongly Street
90 Ongley Street, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Ongly Street in Rockville Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM
Garden City
1 Unit Available
111 Seventh Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,990
612 sqft
Doorman Building In The Heart of Garden City, Stylishly Renovated 1 Br/1Bath Condo Located on First Floor of Elevator Building, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closets.
South Hempstead
1 Unit Available
1027 Long Beach Rd
1027 Long Beach Road, South Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Clean, Spacious and Comfortable second floor apt.. Fresh paint and carpets. Private use of Driveway and Front Door Entrance. Large living room could fit a formal dining area too. EIK, Large bathroom with a tub/shower.
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
72 Sherman Street
72 Sherman Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Totally updated second floor one bedroom rental in the heart of Lynbrook. Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen floor and new granite countertop!! Huge pantry in kitchen! Close proximity to public transportation!
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
260 Earle Avenue
260 Earle Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 260 Earle Avenue in Lynbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
37 Prospect Avenue
37 Prospect Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Beautiful 1 Bedrooms 2nd Floor Apartment in the heart of E. Rockaway. Features: Livingroom, Full Bath, Large Bedroom, Eat in Kitchen. Apt. has Walk in Closets and shared basement with washer/Dryer and room for storage.
