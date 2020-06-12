/
2 bedroom apartments
124 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Uniondale, NY
Uniondale
805 Nassau Road
805 Nassau Road, Uniondale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Renovated and spacious two bedroom. Dining room, Kitchen, Living room with full bath , located near schools, public transportation parks. More photos to come
Results within 1 mile of Uniondale
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
Hempstead
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated whole cape style house rental (excludes basement). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2 bedrooms, with large family room and spa like bath.
East Meadow
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.
Results within 5 miles of Uniondale
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Mineola
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
Hicksville
44 Salem Rd
44 Salem Road, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful spacious lower level with finished basement. Gorgeous hard wood floors through out. Ideal location, close to shopping and train station
Mineola
168 Roosevelt Avenue
168 Roosevelt Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
New CAC with wifi. Large storage space, new stove, washer/dryer. Central vacuum.
Garden City Park
15 6th Avenue
15 6th Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 6th Avenue in Garden City Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
North Bellmore
1430 Newbridge Road
1430 Newbridge Road, North Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 2nd Floor Apartment Available in N. Bellmore for Immediate Occupancy. Features 2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Living Room And Eat-in-Kitchen. Gas Heat & Gas Cooking. Electric, Gas, Water, Landscaping Included In The Rent. Close To All.
South Bellmore
2674 Lee Place
2674 Lee Place, Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
fully updated waterfront contemporary with direct deep water docking-was 3 bedroom made into two-great neighborhood, move right in! Premier location, near everything!
Lynbrook
28 Lawrence Avenue
28 Lawrence Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2nd floor of small building,
Freeport
194 Randall Ave
194 Randall Avenue, Freeport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath with Eat-in kitchen rental (In 2 family home) available in Freeport. Upper unit is newly renovated. Bonus space Attic included, this can be used as additional space or storage. Washer & Dryer included in unit.
Franklin Square
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.
Garden City
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
Merrick
1012 Oakwood Avenue
1012 Oakwood Avenue, Merrick, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate 2 BR, 2 Bath Apartment near RR. Washer & Dryer in Apartment, Gas Cooking, Includes All Except Electric. Near Town. Large bedroom has a full Bathroom en Suite. Lots of Natural Light. Front to Back Apartment . No Shared Walls .
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
