152 Walton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221



For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage. Large two stories green house in the back.

New central HVAC, new granite kitchen with exhaust to outside, two renovated bathrooms with exhaust to outside, newly polish hardwood floor, New energy efficient windows.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282221

Property Id 282221



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5786240)