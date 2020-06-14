152 Walton Ave

Amenities
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221
For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage. Large two stories green house in the back.
New central HVAC, new granite kitchen with exhaust to outside, two renovated bathrooms with exhaust to outside, newly polish hardwood floor, New energy efficient windows.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282221
No Pets Allowed
