Home
/
Uniondale, NY
/
152 Walton Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

152 Walton Ave

152 Walton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY 11553
Uniondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221

For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage. Large two stories green house in the back.
New central HVAC, new granite kitchen with exhaust to outside, two renovated bathrooms with exhaust to outside, newly polish hardwood floor, New energy efficient windows.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282221
Property Id 282221

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Walton Ave have any available units?
152 Walton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Uniondale, NY.
What amenities does 152 Walton Ave have?
Some of 152 Walton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Walton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
152 Walton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Walton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 152 Walton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Uniondale.
Does 152 Walton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 152 Walton Ave does offer parking.
Does 152 Walton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Walton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Walton Ave have a pool?
No, 152 Walton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 152 Walton Ave have accessible units?
No, 152 Walton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Walton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Walton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Walton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 152 Walton Ave has units with air conditioning.
