Apartment List
/
NY
/
tuckahoe
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

172 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,397
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
2926 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25 Gramatan Court
25 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5 Bolton Gdns
5 Bolton Gardens, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Bronxville Village end-unit town home, with everything on your wish list; walking distance to Bronxville Village, Bronxville School and Metro North station; beautifully renovated throughout; bright, sunny, spacious rooms; open floor plan;

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
51 Highland Avenue
51 Highland Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
The perfect home for those looking for a large outdoor space just in time for summer! The gorgeous, deep yard is perfect for playing and summer entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
86 Massitoa Road
86 Massitoa Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1532 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful stone front California ranch home. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this house is meticulously kept and will be ready to move-in by August.
Results within 5 miles of Tuckahoe
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown New Rochelle
33 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,552
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
61 Highbrook Avenue
61 Highbrook Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2064 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK FOR 3D TOUR OF HOME. Classic 1923 Tudor style home with old world charm updated for modern living.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13 Elkan Road
13 Elkan Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1559 sqft
This charming brick colonial townhouse resides at Larchmont s Elkan Park Complex. In its prime location, the immaculate 3 bedroom 2.1 bath corner unit is introduced by a light-filled living room and dining room with sleek hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
166 Yonkers Avenue
166 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
966 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Move-in ready, fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with private terrace. Clean and everything NEW in this spacious and large layout with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, open-concept layout, MEIK, great closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
18 Woodland Avenue
18 Woodland Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment on the outskirts of the Residence Park neighborhood. This apartment features recently renovated kitchen and Bath. This apartment also includes parking for 1 car-off street as well as a private deck space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
118 E 236th Street
118 East 236th Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Beautiful newly updated four bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit in prime Woodlawn Heights location walking distance to shops and restaurants, grocery and amazing access to all forms of transportation- public NYC buses local and express, Westchester Bee,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
126 Fort Hill Road
126 Fort Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
4000 sqft
Amazing amount of space in this 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tuckahoe, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tuckahoe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Tuckahoe 1 BedroomsTuckahoe 2 BedroomsTuckahoe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTuckahoe 3 BedroomsTuckahoe Accessible Apartments
Tuckahoe Apartments with BalconyTuckahoe Apartments with GarageTuckahoe Apartments with GymTuckahoe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTuckahoe Apartments with Parking
Tuckahoe Apartments with PoolTuckahoe Apartments with Washer-DryerTuckahoe Dog Friendly ApartmentsTuckahoe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJ
Garden City, NYManorhaven, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTNew Hyde Park, NYCos Cob, CTEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYRye, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology