~ NO FEE ~Apartment Amenities ~ Bright Spacious apartment ~ Hardwood floors throughout~ Granite kitchen with Stainless steel appliance ~ Large windows letting in natural lightBuilding Amenities ~ Laundry in building~ Heat and Hot water included ~ 1 Assigned Parking spot included~ Located in the heart of Tuckahoe ~ Commuters dream only steps away from the Crestwood Metro North Station ~ Close to shops, schools, entertainment, restaurants and more ~ Located near two major highways - Bronx River and Hutchinson Parkway No Pets Contact us for a showing:Call/Text: 914.885.6581Email: ron@linknyrealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1607