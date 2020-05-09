24 South High St.

Amenities
***AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2020*** Beautifully renovated, spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment in Tuckahoe. Asking $2900, with water and sewer included. The first floor includes a large living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and half bath. Hardwood floors throughout. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms, full bath, and access to the fully finished attic for ample storage space. The basement is accessible from inside the apartment, and can be used for storage/laundry. Front and backyard use, street and off-site parking available. Within walking distance to train station and shops. Apartment will be painted and will have brand new carpet installed prior to move-in. Pets allowed. Please call for a showing today!