24 South High St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:34 AM

24 South High St.

24 S High St · (914) 874-8252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 S High St, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2020*** Beautifully renovated, spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment in Tuckahoe. Asking $2900, with water and sewer included. The first floor includes a large living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and half bath. Hardwood floors throughout. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms, full bath, and access to the fully finished attic for ample storage space. The basement is accessible from inside the apartment, and can be used for storage/laundry. Front and backyard use, street and off-site parking available. Within walking distance to train station and shops. Apartment will be painted and will have brand new carpet installed prior to move-in. Pets allowed. Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 South High St. have any available units?
24 South High St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuckahoe, NY.
What amenities does 24 South High St. have?
Some of 24 South High St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 South High St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 South High St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 South High St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 South High St. is pet friendly.
Does 24 South High St. offer parking?
Yes, 24 South High St. does offer parking.
Does 24 South High St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 South High St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 South High St. have a pool?
No, 24 South High St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 South High St. have accessible units?
No, 24 South High St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 South High St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 South High St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 South High St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 South High St. does not have units with air conditioning.
