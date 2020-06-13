117 Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY with balcony

Washington Irving's headless horseman isn't the only fellow who lost his head here. During the American Revolution, Major AndrÌ© conspired with Benedict Arnold around here. It didn't work out well for him: he trusted the wrong soldier, based on the style of coat the man was wearing. That guy was a patriot and AndrÌ© was arrested and hanged.

Forbes Magazine once called Tarrytown one of the prettiest towns in the U.S., and they're not wrong about this. It's a village 25 miles north of New York City, but nothing like it. Tarrytown has fewer than 12,000 people, with the average population density less than 4000 per mile. Most residents commute to the city or to some office park in Westchester County. Commuting to an office is easy, with Metro North to get into Manhattan in under 40 minutes on the express, highways for getting around Westchester and the Tappan Zee Bridge right there to get you to Rockland County and upstate New York.