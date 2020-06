Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

No showings until Covid-19 safety restrictions are lifted or current tenant vacates the apartment. Very sweet 3rd floor (walk-up) apartment. This charming space is nestled in the alcoves on the 3rd floor of this village Victorian home. It is close to all village shops and restaurants and just minutes to the Tarrytown train station. Street parking with village permit. Non-smokers. No Pets. Available June 15, 2020.