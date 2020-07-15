367 Martling Avenue

Amenities

This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1. It features HW Floors, a newer Eat-in-Kitchen with tons of cabinetry/granite countertops, a work-ready home office w/built-ins including a desk & all the storage you need to be perfectly organized. The large living/dining room opens to a beautiful deck overlooking lush & scenic grounds. Head upstairs to 3 large bedrooms, incl. a Master Bedroom/Bath/Walk-in-Closet, two more Bedrooms, Hall Bath, & Laundry/Storage Room Move in before summer ends & take advantage of the fabulous Edgemont amenities: Both an Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Tennis Courts, Playground, & Clubhouse. Built on the grounds of a former arboretum, the original landscape architect took great care to keep many stone walls & hundreds of gorgeous specimen trees & shrubbery, much of which remains today, making this unique hillside property of Edgemont truely beautiful.