Tarrytown, NY
367 Martling Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

367 Martling Avenue

367 Martling Ave · (914) 332-6300
Location

367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 367 · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2060 sqft

Amenities

This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1. It features HW Floors, a newer Eat-in-Kitchen with tons of cabinetry/granite countertops, a work-ready home office w/built-ins including a desk & all the storage you need to be perfectly organized. The large living/dining room opens to a beautiful deck overlooking lush & scenic grounds. Head upstairs to 3 large bedrooms, incl. a Master Bedroom/Bath/Walk-in-Closet, two more Bedrooms, Hall Bath, & Laundry/Storage Room Move in before summer ends & take advantage of the fabulous Edgemont amenities: Both an Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Tennis Courts, Playground, & Clubhouse. Built on the grounds of a former arboretum, the original landscape architect took great care to keep many stone walls & hundreds of gorgeous specimen trees & shrubbery, much of which remains today, making this unique hillside property of Edgemont truely beautiful.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Martling Avenue have any available units?
367 Martling Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 367 Martling Avenue have?
Some of 367 Martling Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Martling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
367 Martling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Martling Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 367 Martling Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrytown.
Does 367 Martling Avenue offer parking?
No, 367 Martling Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 367 Martling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Martling Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Martling Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 367 Martling Avenue has a pool.
Does 367 Martling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 367 Martling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Martling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 Martling Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Martling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Martling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
