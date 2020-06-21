10 Bridge St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768
3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove. Parking for 4 cars in driveway. Permit parking on street. Tons and of storage space. Quiet private fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome. Walk to town. Available July 1st, 2020. $3700 per month, 1 year lease. Tenants pay utilities. Call or text Jim at 845-656-6198
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293768
