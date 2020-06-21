All apartments in Tarrytown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

10 Bridge St

10 Bridge Street · (845) 656-6198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3700 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768

3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove. Parking for 4 cars in driveway. Permit parking on street. Tons and of storage space. Quiet private fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome. Walk to town. Available July 1st, 2020. $3700 per month, 1 year lease. Tenants pay utilities. Call or text Jim at 845-656-6198
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293768
Property Id 293768

(RLNE5833558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Bridge St have any available units?
10 Bridge St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Bridge St have?
Some of 10 Bridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Bridge St currently offering any rent specials?
10 Bridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Bridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Bridge St is pet friendly.
Does 10 Bridge St offer parking?
Yes, 10 Bridge St does offer parking.
Does 10 Bridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Bridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Bridge St have a pool?
No, 10 Bridge St does not have a pool.
Does 10 Bridge St have accessible units?
No, 10 Bridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Bridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Bridge St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Bridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Bridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
