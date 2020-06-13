870 Bay Home Road

Amenities

Limited Summer 2020 left, only Aug 16th to Sept 5th: $14,000. Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch. Fully equipped farmhouse kitchen with all appliances, washer, dryer, large mature garden with specimen trees and covered deck with vineyard views. Outdoor HC shower. CAC in all bedrooms. Master en-suite. Close to all area attractions - farm stands, vineyards, beach, boating, fishing, golf, fine dining, galleries and boutiques. Easy to reach, hard to leave.