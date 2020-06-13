All apartments in Southold
870 Bay Home Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

870 Bay Home Road

870 Bay Home Road · (631) 734-8176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY 11971
Southold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Limited Summer 2020 left, only Aug 16th to Sept 5th: $14,000. Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch. Fully equipped farmhouse kitchen with all appliances, washer, dryer, large mature garden with specimen trees and covered deck with vineyard views. Outdoor HC shower. CAC in all bedrooms. Master en-suite. Close to all area attractions - farm stands, vineyards, beach, boating, fishing, golf, fine dining, galleries and boutiques. Easy to reach, hard to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Bay Home Road have any available units?
870 Bay Home Road has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 Bay Home Road have?
Some of 870 Bay Home Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Bay Home Road currently offering any rent specials?
870 Bay Home Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Bay Home Road pet-friendly?
No, 870 Bay Home Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southold.
Does 870 Bay Home Road offer parking?
Yes, 870 Bay Home Road does offer parking.
Does 870 Bay Home Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Bay Home Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Bay Home Road have a pool?
No, 870 Bay Home Road does not have a pool.
Does 870 Bay Home Road have accessible units?
No, 870 Bay Home Road does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Bay Home Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Bay Home Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Bay Home Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Bay Home Road does not have units with air conditioning.
