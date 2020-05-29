All apartments in Southold
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

400 Windjammer Drive

400 Windjammer Drive · (631) 734-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY 11971
Southold

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
bbq/grill
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped. Relax around one of the three fireplaces, with a book next to the koi pond, or on the wrap around fully furnished back deck with a gas- grill and fire pit. Kayak off the new 60 ft bulkhead with two new docks. Around the corner from Harbor Lights Beach and Goose Beach and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 400 Windjammer Drive have any available units?
400 Windjammer Drive has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Windjammer Drive have?
Some of 400 Windjammer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Windjammer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 Windjammer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Windjammer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 400 Windjammer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southold.
Does 400 Windjammer Drive offer parking?
No, 400 Windjammer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 400 Windjammer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Windjammer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Windjammer Drive have a pool?
No, 400 Windjammer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 400 Windjammer Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 Windjammer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Windjammer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Windjammer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Windjammer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Windjammer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

