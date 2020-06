Amenities

Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den. Full Bath On Lower Level. Laundry & Mud Room Near Back Covered Patio. Master Bedroom and 2 other bedrooms and full bath on top floor. Close To Major Parkways And Highways, Shopping And Schools.