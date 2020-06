Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers. Spacious Din Rm For Holiday Dinners This Also Includes A LG 2 Car Garage. This Is Hauppauge School Dist! Must Have 700 Plus Scores Landlords Request...CALL FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING DEBRA 631-721-3530..