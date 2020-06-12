/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scarsdale, NY
7 Carthage Lane
7 Carthage Lane, Scarsdale, NY
Cozy Tudor in convenient Quaker Ridge location. Renovated EIK kitchen with granite countertops. Four bedrooms. 2 updated full baths. Impeccably maintained. Large heated enclosed porch overlooking flat fenced yard. Central air conditioning.
62 Park Road
62 Park Road, Scarsdale, NY
Please note there is a main house and a cottage containing two separate residences. Main house has 6467 sq ft and Cottage has 1051 sq ft.
4 Fountain Terrace
4 Fountain Lane Terrace, Scarsdale, NY
Scarsdale 5BR/4 bath colonial at the end of a private road in highly sought after Greenacres section. Work from home in quiet, spacious rooms or take a short walk to Metro North station with 2 STOP EXPRESS COMMUTE to Grand Central.
21 Kingston Road
21 Kingston Road, Scarsdale, NY
Location, location , location, two blocks from the GreenAcres elementary school and playground. Just minutes to the Hartsdale train station. Enter into this picture perfect Mediterranean home set back on a flat .25 acre lot.
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.
14-1 Butler Road
14 Butler Rd, Scarsdale, NY
House is ready to move right in NOW! Completely renovated and re-designed, this majestic modernized Tudor has all of the old world charm and modern amenities.
207 Madison Road
207 Madison Road, Scarsdale, NY
Bright, Charming, Tudor with Lots of Personality. Fabulous dropped living room with oversized brick fireplace plus sun room/family room. Four spacious bedrooms. Master Suite includes dressing area. CENTRAL AIR! Located In Desirable Neighborhood.
3 Crossway
3 Crossway, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
y. Location Location-minutes to shops, schools, houses of worship and transportation. This very spacious sun-filled split level home features central air, redone hardwood floors, and renovated kitchen with a new refrig and baths.
86 Brown Road
86 Brown Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1204 sqft
Fox Meadow 3 bedroom colonial with renovated baths. Walk to train, town, shops, bus and park. Hardwood floors throughout. Silestone countertops & stainless steel appliances. New Stove & Frig. New Oak cabinets. New sliding glass doors & windows.
171 Bradley Road
171 Bradley Road, Scarsdale, NY
Perfect, cozy rental in Edgewood. All 4 Bedrooms are on the second level. Walk to Edgewood Elementary School, Bus and Park. Use a bedroom for home office.
246 Fox Meadow Road
246 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2666 sqft
Classic Center Hall Colonial with terrific curb appeal in Fox Meadow section of Scarsdale.
Results within 1 mile of Scarsdale
115 Alexander Avenue
115 Alexander Avenue, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Impeccably Maintained Stunning Single Family Home for Rent, Nestled near the heart of Hartsdale on a Tree Lined Street.
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.
86 Anderson Avenue
86 Anderson Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1625 sqft
Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout.
74 Lynton Place
74 Lynton Place, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1400 sqft
This first floor three bedroom apartment is like a house. The large eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, and living room are perfect for entertaining.
128 Chatterton Parkway
128 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1213 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area.
42 Harney Road
42 Harney Road, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2000 sqft
Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows.
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining.
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.
Results within 5 miles of Scarsdale
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1431 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
