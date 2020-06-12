All apartments in Scarsdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

14-1 Butler Road

14 Butler Rd · (917) 299-7490
Location

14 Butler Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House is ready to move right in NOW! Completely renovated and re-designed, this majestic modernized Tudor has all of the old world charm and modern amenities. A grand entryway leads into the open brand new high end kitchen/family room and provides connectivity between the large dining room and step down living room. Upstairs boasts a large master suite with walk in closets and a luxurious sparkling new master bathroom. There are 4 other bedrooms upstairs with 2 new fully renovated baths. Mechanicals are being replaced with high efficiency equipment and exterior is being given a new modern look. There are also new floors, lighting, and custom moldings. The lot has been redesigned and professionally landscaped to maximize light and practicality. Close to town, train and schools from the most ideal location! Photos with furniture have been virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14-1 Butler Road have any available units?
14-1 Butler Road has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14-1 Butler Road have?
Some of 14-1 Butler Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14-1 Butler Road currently offering any rent specials?
14-1 Butler Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14-1 Butler Road pet-friendly?
No, 14-1 Butler Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scarsdale.
Does 14-1 Butler Road offer parking?
No, 14-1 Butler Road does not offer parking.
Does 14-1 Butler Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14-1 Butler Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14-1 Butler Road have a pool?
No, 14-1 Butler Road does not have a pool.
Does 14-1 Butler Road have accessible units?
No, 14-1 Butler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14-1 Butler Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14-1 Butler Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14-1 Butler Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14-1 Butler Road does not have units with air conditioning.
