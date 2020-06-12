14-1 Butler Road

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave range refrigerator

House is ready to move right in NOW! Completely renovated and re-designed, this majestic modernized Tudor has all of the old world charm and modern amenities. A grand entryway leads into the open brand new high end kitchen/family room and provides connectivity between the large dining room and step down living room. Upstairs boasts a large master suite with walk in closets and a luxurious sparkling new master bathroom. There are 4 other bedrooms upstairs with 2 new fully renovated baths. Mechanicals are being replaced with high efficiency equipment and exterior is being given a new modern look. There are also new floors, lighting, and custom moldings. The lot has been redesigned and professionally landscaped to maximize light and practicality. Close to town, train and schools from the most ideal location! Photos with furniture have been virtually staged.