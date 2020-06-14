21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
29 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,888
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom/1 bath rental is conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. Congress park, yoga studios, boutiques and restaurants are just minutes away. It is walking distance to downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
90 LUDLOW ST
90 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 WATERBURY ST
23 Waterbury St, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
CHARMING 3 BDRM APARTMENT LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SARATOGA SPRINGS. WELL LIT WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. WARM, INVITING & SPACIOUS. EAT IN KITCHEN, 1.5 BATH. MASTER BED CONTAINS LRG WALK IN CLOSET W/ WINDOW. LRG UPSTAIRS ATTIC FOR STORAGE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
134 CHURCH ST
134 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious, move-in ready 3 bed, 1 bath rental within walking distance to Broadway in Saratoga Springs! Detached garage with space for 1 car, and off street parking for 2 cars. Small pets allowed with landlord approval & small pet deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 GEORGE ST
23 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located on the East Side between the track and downtown! Features include gourmet kitchen, central air, gas fireplace, 2 garage spaces and room for storage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
115 WEST CIRCULAR ST
115 West Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
What a fabulous charmer this 2020 Track Season rental is! Bright/sunny home with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Just 1.2 miles to the racetrack and 3 blocks to Broadway.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5 MOKASHA SQ
5 Mokasha Square, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRAVERS WEEK TRACK RENTAL! Pristine 3-bd colonial home located 1.5 mi from downtown Saratoga, 2.7 mi from SPAC & 3.3 mi from the Saratoga Racetrack on a quiet cul-de-sac street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
74 BELMONT DR
74 Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Located in The Springs development Newly remolded 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths townhouse for rent. Freshly painted in every room, all new doors, new carpet throughout, all new vanities and tiled Baths. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1 PALMER TER
1 Palmer Terrace, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available mid August. Beautiful home with tons of space. 5br, 3 ba, living/dining open to kitchen, with additional pass through to cozy Adirondack room. Sliders to deck/yard. Lower level family room with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Saratoga Springs

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21 ASHDOWN RD
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15 ASHDOWN RD
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19 ASHDOWN RD
19 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17 ASHDOWN RD
17 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Saratoga Springs, NY

Finding an apartment in Saratoga Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

