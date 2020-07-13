/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ballston Spa, NY
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
6 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Ballston Spa
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
43 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
$1,115
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1185 GOODE RD
1185 Goode Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Town of Ballston - Clean cozy 1BR/1BA Apartment with washer/dryer included. Nice deck overlooking small pond & yard. Off St parking. HEAT & ELEC included. NO Smokers. Application process.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
74 BELMONT DR
74 Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Located in The Springs development Newly remolded 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths townhouse for rent. Freshly painted in every room, all new doors, new carpet throughout, all new vanities and tiled Baths. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 10 miles of Ballston Spa
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,880
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,536
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,274
1676 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,377
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,282
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
292 Nelson Ave
292 Nelson Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156 This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1810 Route 9 131
1810 Route 9, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1350 sqft
Oak Brook Commons #131 - Property Id: 302901 Come experience luxury living at Oak Brook Commons in Clifton Park. We are conveniently located on Route 9 in the Town of Clifton Park, Saratoga County with easy access to the Adirondack Northway.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
21 Ashdown Road - 21C
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Apartment with heat, hot water and laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
403 LAKE AV
403 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Very nice Saratoga Springs apartmt convenient for local destinations. Easy access to downtown, stores and I87 Northway.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom/1 bath rental is conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. Congress park, yoga studios, boutiques and restaurants are just minutes away. It is walking distance to downtown.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
115 WEST CIRCULAR ST
115 West Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
What a fabulous charmer this 2020 Track Season rental is! Bright/sunny home with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Just 1.2 miles to the racetrack and 3 blocks to Broadway.
Similar Pages
Ballston Spa 1 BedroomsBallston Spa 2 BedroomsBallston Spa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBallston Spa 3 Bedrooms
Ballston Spa Apartments with BalconyBallston Spa Apartments with GarageBallston Spa Apartments with ParkingBallston Spa Apartments with Pool