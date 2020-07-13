/
49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cohoes, NY
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,169
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1321 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,135
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
SoHo
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,330
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
45 VLIET ST
45 Vliet Street, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious & clean 850 SF 2-Bedroom second floor apartment features exceptionally large eat-in kitchen and even larger living room. Fresh carpet in BR’s and LR. Vinyl in kitchen, bath & den. Laundry hookups in unit.
176 Harvard Road
176 Harvard Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall.
137 2ND ST
137 Second Street, Waterford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Must See 3 bedroom 1270 Sqft Flat with access to the Hudson River . Fresh Paint. Newer Heating system. Hard wood floors through out. Formal dining room. Large walk in closet in bigger bedroom. Decks off front and back over looking yard and River.
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
The Hill
196 10th Street
196 10th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! Large newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house for rent. Private large backyard. Gas heating.
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.
Downtown Troy
471 FULTON ST
471 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Enjoy this freshly painted cute, spacious light filled 2nd floor apartment in the heart of downtown Historic Troy close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges and the popular Troy Farmer's market and Hudson River.
Downtown Troy
463 FULTON ST
463 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
Feeling of being on top of the world in this 4th floor spacious and light filled apartment,located in the heart of Historic Downtown Troy within walking distance to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, popular Farmer's Market and Hudson River.
The Hill
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
The Hill
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
