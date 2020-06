Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day. Only a 5 minute walk downtown for all of the entertainment that Saratoga has to offer. Pets are allowed with an additional pet deposit, No smoking. This rental is avaliable for rent from September 8th, 2020 to May 31st, 2021. First month and Security deposit due at the signing your lease.