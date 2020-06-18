All apartments in Saratoga Springs
8 FIFTH AV
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

8 FIFTH AV

8 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8 5th Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Amenities

Wow! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! What a fantastic unit in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs and near the track! This naturally light filled second floor unit boasts two bedrooms, living room and kitchen with stainless appliances and dining area. Climb stairs to the third floor to find a loft style bedroom with spacious closet and south facing private sun deck! Rental includes snow/lawn maintenance, off street parking, hot water, heat/gas, trash removal, water, sewer and coin operated laundry. There is a large side yard for your shared enjoyment. So close to restaurants & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 FIFTH AV have any available units?
8 FIFTH AV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga Springs, NY.
What amenities does 8 FIFTH AV have?
Some of 8 FIFTH AV's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 FIFTH AV currently offering any rent specials?
8 FIFTH AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 FIFTH AV pet-friendly?
No, 8 FIFTH AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 8 FIFTH AV offer parking?
Yes, 8 FIFTH AV does offer parking.
Does 8 FIFTH AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 FIFTH AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 FIFTH AV have a pool?
No, 8 FIFTH AV does not have a pool.
Does 8 FIFTH AV have accessible units?
No, 8 FIFTH AV does not have accessible units.
Does 8 FIFTH AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 FIFTH AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 FIFTH AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 FIFTH AV does not have units with air conditioning.
