8 FIFTH AV

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wow! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! What a fantastic unit in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs and near the track! This naturally light filled second floor unit boasts two bedrooms, living room and kitchen with stainless appliances and dining area. Climb stairs to the third floor to find a loft style bedroom with spacious closet and south facing private sun deck! Rental includes snow/lawn maintenance, off street parking, hot water, heat/gas, trash removal, water, sewer and coin operated laundry. There is a large side yard for your shared enjoyment. So close to restaurants & shopping!