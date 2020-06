Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch for rent in Saratoga Springs. This bright home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, a large fenced-in backyard, and laundry in the basement. Walking distance to Broadway and the Saratoga Racetrack. There is a heated, attached garage and two addition off-street parking spots in the driveway. There is plenty of storage in the full basement.