Saratoga Springs, NY
59 VAN DAM ST
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:19 PM

59 VAN DAM ST

59 Van Dam Street · (518) 588-1392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
AVAILABLE 9/1/20. Delightful renovated 3 bedroom apartment just steps away from Broadway, the movie theater, Skidmore College, Saratoga Hospital, the grocery store, restaurants, and easy access to I-87! 2nd Floor unit with a lot of natural light, off street parking, eat in kitchen, dining room, window A/C units, w/d in the unit, balcony and partially furnished! Available one year lease minimum, pets TBD and if allowed, rent will be $1650 per month and no smoking. Virtual tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 VAN DAM ST have any available units?
59 VAN DAM ST has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 VAN DAM ST have?
Some of 59 VAN DAM ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 VAN DAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
59 VAN DAM ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 VAN DAM ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 VAN DAM ST is pet friendly.
Does 59 VAN DAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 59 VAN DAM ST does offer parking.
Does 59 VAN DAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 VAN DAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 VAN DAM ST have a pool?
No, 59 VAN DAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 59 VAN DAM ST have accessible units?
No, 59 VAN DAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 59 VAN DAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 VAN DAM ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 VAN DAM ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 VAN DAM ST has units with air conditioning.
