59 VAN DAM ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

AVAILABLE 9/1/20. Delightful renovated 3 bedroom apartment just steps away from Broadway, the movie theater, Skidmore College, Saratoga Hospital, the grocery store, restaurants, and easy access to I-87! 2nd Floor unit with a lot of natural light, off street parking, eat in kitchen, dining room, window A/C units, w/d in the unit, balcony and partially furnished! Available one year lease minimum, pets TBD and if allowed, rent will be $1650 per month and no smoking. Virtual tour available.