All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 56 UNION AV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, NY
/
56 UNION AV
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:12 PM

56 UNION AV

56 Union Avenue · (518) 583-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

56 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning rental in downtown Saratoga, only a stone throw away from the track and Broadway! Updated and modern 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo offering 1,200 square feet of living space. This incredible condo features a walk-in closet, off-street parking, and a private washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The spacious front sitting porch completes this beautiful condo. Located in the heart of Saratoga, you will be in walking distance to Broadway, the track, Siros, and all that downtown has to offer! Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/CqLukk_2Fao

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 UNION AV have any available units?
56 UNION AV has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 UNION AV have?
Some of 56 UNION AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 UNION AV currently offering any rent specials?
56 UNION AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 UNION AV pet-friendly?
No, 56 UNION AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 56 UNION AV offer parking?
Yes, 56 UNION AV does offer parking.
Does 56 UNION AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 UNION AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 UNION AV have a pool?
No, 56 UNION AV does not have a pool.
Does 56 UNION AV have accessible units?
No, 56 UNION AV does not have accessible units.
Does 56 UNION AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 UNION AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 UNION AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 UNION AV does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 56 UNION AV?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Saratoga Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NY
Watervliet, NYColonie, NYBennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Empire State CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity