56 UNION AV

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Stunning rental in downtown Saratoga, only a stone throw away from the track and Broadway! Updated and modern 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo offering 1,200 square feet of living space. This incredible condo features a walk-in closet, off-street parking, and a private washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The spacious front sitting porch completes this beautiful condo. Located in the heart of Saratoga, you will be in walking distance to Broadway, the track, Siros, and all that downtown has to offer! Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/CqLukk_2Fao