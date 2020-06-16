39 DOTEN AV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

THIS IS A SEASONAL TRACK RENTAL AND PRICE IS PER WEEK FOR JULY/AUGST. Crisp, clean 10-years-young home that delivers new construction ease at a great price. Open kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinet & island. 3 beds & 3 baths, plus loft area upstairs for office space. 2nd fl. laundry, clean open basement ready for finishing. Craftsman finishes means curb appeal matches the stellar interior design, complete with front porch for fab summer gatherings. Located conveniently on south side of Saratoga Springs close to Saratoga State Park, track and other attractions.