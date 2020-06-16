All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:25 PM

39 DOTEN AV

39 Doten Avenue · (518) 281-6808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Doten Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
oven
refrigerator
THIS IS A SEASONAL TRACK RENTAL AND PRICE IS PER WEEK FOR JULY/AUGST. Crisp, clean 10-years-young home that delivers new construction ease at a great price. Open kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinet & island. 3 beds & 3 baths, plus loft area upstairs for office space. 2nd fl. laundry, clean open basement ready for finishing. Craftsman finishes means curb appeal matches the stellar interior design, complete with front porch for fab summer gatherings. Located conveniently on south side of Saratoga Springs close to Saratoga State Park, track and other attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 DOTEN AV have any available units?
39 DOTEN AV has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 DOTEN AV have?
Some of 39 DOTEN AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 DOTEN AV currently offering any rent specials?
39 DOTEN AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 DOTEN AV pet-friendly?
No, 39 DOTEN AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 39 DOTEN AV offer parking?
No, 39 DOTEN AV does not offer parking.
Does 39 DOTEN AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 DOTEN AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 DOTEN AV have a pool?
No, 39 DOTEN AV does not have a pool.
Does 39 DOTEN AV have accessible units?
No, 39 DOTEN AV does not have accessible units.
Does 39 DOTEN AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 DOTEN AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 DOTEN AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 DOTEN AV does not have units with air conditioning.
