292 Nelson Ave

Amenities
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156
This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe. This 1 BR plus loft space (office or guest space), was restored with attention to all custom details, from the floor to ceiling hand cut stone fireplace with gas insert, rustic hardwoods, to a custom kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. and a bathroom also outfitted with the finest material - no detail has been ignored. This unit has a private entry, with deck space, w/d, attic storage, all new windows, and off-street parking, yard.
Very quiet location and quick walk downtown and to the Farmers Market.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285156
No Dogs Allowed
