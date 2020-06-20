292 Nelson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm



This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe. This 1 BR plus loft space (office or guest space), was restored with attention to all custom details, from the floor to ceiling hand cut stone fireplace with gas insert, rustic hardwoods, to a custom kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. and a bathroom also outfitted with the finest material - no detail has been ignored. This unit has a private entry, with deck space, w/d, attic storage, all new windows, and off-street parking, yard.



Very quiet location and quick walk downtown and to the Farmers Market.

No Dogs Allowed



