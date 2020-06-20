All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Find more places like 292 Nelson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, NY
/
292 Nelson Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

292 Nelson Ave

292 Nelson Avenue · (518) 867-9327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

292 Nelson Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
1 BR plus Loft Space With Pottery Barn Charm - Property Id: 285156

This very special designer unit with Ralph Lauren charm, is definitely a nod to the equestrian vibe. This 1 BR plus loft space (office or guest space), was restored with attention to all custom details, from the floor to ceiling hand cut stone fireplace with gas insert, rustic hardwoods, to a custom kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. and a bathroom also outfitted with the finest material - no detail has been ignored. This unit has a private entry, with deck space, w/d, attic storage, all new windows, and off-street parking, yard.

Very quiet location and quick walk downtown and to the Farmers Market.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285156
Property Id 285156

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5861010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Nelson Ave have any available units?
292 Nelson Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 292 Nelson Ave have?
Some of 292 Nelson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Nelson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
292 Nelson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Nelson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 292 Nelson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 292 Nelson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 292 Nelson Ave does offer parking.
Does 292 Nelson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 292 Nelson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Nelson Ave have a pool?
No, 292 Nelson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 292 Nelson Ave have accessible units?
No, 292 Nelson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Nelson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Nelson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Nelson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Nelson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 292 Nelson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Whitmore Court
82 Crescent St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Sherwood Terrace
19 Wells St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Similar Pages

Saratoga Springs 1 BedroomsSaratoga Springs 2 Bedrooms
Saratoga Springs Apartments with BalconySaratoga Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Saratoga Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NY
Watervliet, NYColonie, NYBennington, VTTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

SUNY Empire State CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity