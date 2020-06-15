All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:01 PM

15 VAN DORN ST

15 Van Dorn Street · (518) 260-6085
Location

15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
volleyball court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
volleyball court
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, off-street parking, and a washer & dryer in-unit. Relax on the sunny, covered wraparound porch, or on the covered back porch that overlooks the deck and fenced-in yard! Completing this home, there is an area that's great for volleyball, badminton, or croquet. For only $2,595, rent includes heat, hot water, gas, electric, trash and snow removal, lawn maintenance, and off-street parking! Owner is listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 VAN DORN ST have any available units?
15 VAN DORN ST has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 VAN DORN ST have?
Some of 15 VAN DORN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 VAN DORN ST currently offering any rent specials?
15 VAN DORN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 VAN DORN ST pet-friendly?
No, 15 VAN DORN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 15 VAN DORN ST offer parking?
Yes, 15 VAN DORN ST does offer parking.
Does 15 VAN DORN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 VAN DORN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 VAN DORN ST have a pool?
No, 15 VAN DORN ST does not have a pool.
Does 15 VAN DORN ST have accessible units?
No, 15 VAN DORN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 15 VAN DORN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 VAN DORN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 VAN DORN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 VAN DORN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
