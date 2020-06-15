15 VAN DORN ST

Amenities

Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, off-street parking, and a washer & dryer in-unit. Relax on the sunny, covered wraparound porch, or on the covered back porch that overlooks the deck and fenced-in yard! Completing this home, there is an area that's great for volleyball, badminton, or croquet. For only $2,595, rent includes heat, hot water, gas, electric, trash and snow removal, lawn maintenance, and off-street parking! Owner is listing agent.