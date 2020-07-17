All apartments in Saratoga County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:50 PM

91 BUTTON RD

91 Button Road · (518) 857-3907
Location

91 Button Road, Saratoga County, NY 12188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, quaint custom built home located on a 7+ acres offering privacy and! Well designed floor plan with kitchen and breakfast nook, dining room, bright and gorgeous great room with amazing two story stone fireplace open to cathedral ceilings and staircase to second floor loft area and 3 bdrms, 2 baths, walk in closet off master bath. First floor offers bedroom/office, full bath, mudroom/laundry, 3 car garage and concrete patio off of kitchen nook. A must see for anyone appreciating a tranquil setting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 13 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 BUTTON RD have any available units?
91 BUTTON RD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91 BUTTON RD have?
Some of 91 BUTTON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 BUTTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
91 BUTTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 BUTTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 91 BUTTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga County.
Does 91 BUTTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 91 BUTTON RD offers parking.
Does 91 BUTTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 BUTTON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 BUTTON RD have a pool?
No, 91 BUTTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 91 BUTTON RD have accessible units?
No, 91 BUTTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 91 BUTTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 BUTTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 BUTTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 BUTTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
