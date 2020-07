Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest parking

QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND



Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce. Only minutes away from Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, and Troy, convenience and comfort combine without compromise. Also, London Square offers some of the largest floor plans in Clifton Park -- up to 1,240 square feet!