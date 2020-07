Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Newer kitchen with granite counters in this split ranch with beautiful landscaped backyard with its large deck and fountain, large family room with wood burning fireplace & bow window, master bedroom 1st floor 2 bedrooms and loft 2nd floor, basement has large finished rec room. Nice setback off road with ample parking. So close to shopping and major highways, New furnace and AC units