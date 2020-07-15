Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

191 Apartments for rent in Rye Brook, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rye Brook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Westview Avenue
14 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1224 sqft
Move right in! Convenient to everything! Beautiful,well-maintained apartment, top floor of 2 family home on quiet and pretty street. 2 bedrooms + office. New kitchen, hard wood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Bellefair Road
5 Bellefair Road, Rye Brook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2970 sqft
This Custom Colonial Home on coveted Bellefair estate with sophisticated light-filled spaces the moment you open the door. Largest "Wintergarden" model in the complex.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
184 Purchase Street
184 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
46 Leicester Street
46 Leicester Street, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1207 sqft
Classic Three Family Victorian House - Features: 3rd floor 2 bedroom w/home office(2nd bedroom), wood floors, high ceilings, off street parking, yard, all utilities included, walk Metro-North RR, shopping & restuarants.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
250 Purchase Street
250 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Full bath Duplex in a great location of Rye, just a short walk to Metro-North train station and town.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,261
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
12 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,240
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,135
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
7 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,335
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Last updated July 13 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,813
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
14 Idar Court
14 Idar Court, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
QUIET DOWNTOWN LOCATION - UTILITIES INCLUDED! Charming 2nd floor apartment on cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen and bath; hardwood floors except for one bedroom; plenty of closets including a cedar-lined walk-in.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
20 Valleywood Road
20 Valleywood Road, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1476 sqft
Great rental with hardwood flooring on all floors. Great four season solarium. Open plan, large eat in kitchen, nice sized private yard, shared driveway with nice neighbor. Flexible floor plan on first floor.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1070 sqft
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Mamaroneck Avenue
300 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in the heart of White Plains boasts an open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closet with shelving system, spacious bathroom and a Washer/Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
794 Lake Street
794 Lake Street East, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy? Adorable Cottage, located on a beautiful property, you haven't seen a setting like this before. Open and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Hardwood Floors Throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rye Brook, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rye Brook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

