Last updated July 13 2020

30 Apartments for rent in Rotterdam, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rotterdam apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Rd #304
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 308171 NO PETS and NO SMOKING (AVAILABLE 9/1/20) Monthly Rent:...... $885 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #304-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Mercer Ave A
249 Mercer Avenue, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 313494 NO SMOKING and NO PETS Monthly Rent:...... $1250 Town:................... 249 MERCER AVENUE A-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
Results within 1 mile of Rotterdam

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
3068 Mcdonald Ave 1
3068 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 302913 NO PETS and NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 3068 MCDONALD AVENUE #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
Results within 5 miles of Rotterdam
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,227
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Downtown Schenectady
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3728 Carman Rd
3728 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (Second Floor) - Property Id: 312482 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 3728 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 1 Rental Type:.....

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2012
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3724 Carman Road #3
3724 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (On SECON FLOOR) - Property Id: 311852 Monthly Rent:...... $1025 Town:................... 3724 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2975 West Old State Road- Unit 12
2975 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
Second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Guilderland off Carman Road.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1626 RUGBY RD
1626 Rugby Road, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Recently updated 3 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in a two family house. New flooring updated bath, newer appliances, renovated front porch, 2 car off street parking, washer/dryer hookup, additional storage in the basement.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2979 West Old State Rd- Unit 10
2979 West Old State Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom in Guilderland ready for 9/1/2020. This second floor unit is being updated to feature new wood plank flooring, new kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, new cabinets and appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Stockade
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union Street
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Rotterdam
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,128
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Verified

Last updated July 8 at 05:18pm
4 Units Available
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rotterdam, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rotterdam apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

