Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool internet access cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance car charging e-payments guest parking online portal playground tennis court

Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect. Located in the Town of Guilderland, just south of the intersection of Routes 20 and 155, there is shopping 1/4 mile from your front door, we are only 15 minutes from downtown Albany, and a mere 3 minutes from Crossgates Mall and the Northway/Thruway (I-87, I-90). If you want New York City luxury with a true touch of class, then our exclusive Heritage 222 is just what you're looking for. Our expertly appointed apartment homes provide you all the conveniences of an upscale high rise and the comfort of having all utilities included while allowing you to revel in the beauty of nature. Come experience the truly unique atmosphere that 222 has to offer. Heritage Village also offers fully furnished, short term Fully Furnished Corporate Apartments for our executive clientele. Corporate apartments offer all the modern conveniences ...