Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Country Resort Living with City Convenience!



Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway. Our prime location off exit 8 is close to exit 9 shopping but untouched by the mall traffic. You will make the most of the resort-sized pool, forest trails and nearby Nature Preserve.



