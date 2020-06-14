Apartment List
/
NY
/
rocky point
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rocky Point renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
101 Hallock Landing Road
101 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2500 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home, EIK with over sized center island, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appls, Large family room, over sized great room, 3 full bathrooms, all hardwood floors, walk in closets, Laundry on second floor, Cac , Igs Full walk
Results within 5 miles of Rocky Point
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping,Restaurants & Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Rocky Point
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
North Bellport
3 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
16 Johns Rd
16 Johns Road, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Ranch on Strong's Neck w/breathtaking views of Setauket Harbor. 3 fireplaces, hardwood flrs, Chef's kitchen w/professional appliances. French doors lead to expansive deck. Furnished. Short term month to month rental. Available Sept. 1, 2020

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
129 South St
129 South Street, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Here Is Your Opportunity To Live in The Heart Of The Village! 3 BR/ 2 Bath Entire First Floor. CAC; Updated Kitchen; Wood Floors. Move in June 1

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
City Guide for Rocky Point, NY

Rocky Point is the jewel of Long Island's North Fork, meaning it can mounted and fit on your finger.

So here's the first thing you'll learn about Rocky Point: There are no rocks, and it doesn't come to a point. There is, however, a beach up at the north end of town. This is most likely where all the rocks can be found. By the way, you see that body of water up there? That's the Long Island Sound. No, we're not talking about Billy Joel. We're talking about a beautiful body of water that actually serves a very practical purpose. It tends to temper the weather coming down from New England across it, making Long Island a pretty fair place to live weather-wise. And of course, living on Long Island means you'll hear that wonderful Lawn Guyland accent wherever you go. Never heard of it? Of course you have. Think Jerry Seinfeld, Theresa Caputo, and yes, Long Island's own Billy Joel. "L.I." on the whole is a colorful place with so much packed into such a comparatively small space, and Rocky Point is no different. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rocky Point, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rocky Point renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rocky Point 1 BedroomsRocky Point 2 BedroomsRocky Point 3 Bedrooms
Rocky Point Apartments with BalconyRocky Point Apartments with GarageRocky Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rocky Point Apartments with ParkingRocky Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYBay Shore, NYSouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYBabylon, NYRiverhead, NYFarmingville, NY
East Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYWallingford Center, CTWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NYGuilford Center, CTOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University